TONIGHT: Leap into the Museum Family Fun Night at Montgomery Zoo

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Zoo is inviting you to “Leap into the Museum” for a family fun night Friday!
The event takes place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Mann Wildlife Learning Museum. It’s for those junior explorers (5-12 and their parents) who enjoy going on adventures with their flashlight!
Peer through the darkness and discover walls lined with animal pelts of the past, see several deer species nose to nose, and if you can bear it, just around that corner may be 10-foot Polar bear just waiting to meet you!
The event is an educational program and family fun night with hands-on experience, all sorts of adventure, and lots of fun, according to the museum
Events include a flashlight tour of the Mann Wildlife Learning Museum, scavenger hunts, live animal presentations, discovery stations and craft time. Everyone lease with a goody bag!
To take part, you must register by noon on Feb. 28. For more information, call 625-4909 or email zooinfo@montgomeryal.gov.
