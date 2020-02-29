Charles Henderson caps off perfect season with Class 5A title

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - They’ve done it. The Charles Henderson girls basketball team has completed the perfect season, topped off with the Alabama High School Athletic Association Girls Class 5A Championship.
The Trojans defeated Madison Academy (31-5) 50-48 in the state title game Saturday morning to complete a 29-0 season.
It was a close one throughout with the two teams trading the lead all game. Charles Henderson led 13-8 after the first quarter, but a strong second quarter by Madison Academy saw the Mustangs take a 20-18 lead into halftime.
Over halfway through the third quarter, Madison Academy got a three-pointer to break a 22-22 tie. Minutes later, Charles Henderson would hit a big three to take a 30-28 lead.
By the end of the third quarter, the game was back even at 33-all headed into the final period.
Madison Academy led 37-35 with 6:30 left following a basket in the post. By the 5:52 mark, it was tied again at 38. The Trojans took a four-point lead with 4:44 remaining at 42-38 and would hold that lead for the remainder of the game, fighting off any attempt at a comeback by the Mustangs.
Niaira Jones was named tournament MVP after she finished with 16 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals for Charles Henderson in the title game. Three total Trojans finished in double figures. Mykayla Milton and Samira Moore finished with 10 points and 14 points respectively.
