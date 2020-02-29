Criminal justice system topic of discussion at Bridge Crossing Jubilee events

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - "Re-Imagining an Unjust Criminal Justice System” was a topic of discussion at this year’s Bridge Crossing Jubilee events in Selma.
The speakers at the meeting talked about over-criminalization and abolishing prisons altogether. Students from across the U.S. took part in the conversation. Ahead of Super Tuesday, there was a specific emphasis on a prisoner’s right to vote.
"We talked about all the barriers because of the criminal justice system to people who want to vote but are on probation, who are on parole, or out of prison and still can’t vote,” said President and Founder of the Transformative Justice Coalition Barbra Arnwine.
According to https://www.ncsl.org, in Alabama, the voting rights for a felon are lost until the completion of their sentence.
