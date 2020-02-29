Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

City officials say structural concerns have led to some street and sidewalk closures in downtown Oxford. The Oxford Eagle reports that construction issues were discovered during a renovation project at a building on South Lamar Boulevard, creating a concern for safety. The matter has also led to discussion about the building’s future. Chef John Currence is in the midst of a renovation project to turn the building into a New Orleans-style po’boy restaurant, which would also include a rum-themed bar on the balcony. The Courthouse Square Preservation Commission is holding an emergency meeting on Friday at 9 a.m. to consider “demolition of the building.”