Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

BUS DRIVER-ASSAULT
Ex-bus driver gets jail time for assaulting disabled student
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi judge has sentenced a former school bus driver to prison for assaulting a disabled student. The Sun Herald reports Circuit Court Judge Robert Krebs reviewed more than 20 letters of support and heard pleas for leniency before sentencing Antioinette Jane “Toni” Raymond on Friday to one year in jail on a misdemeanor charge of simple assault and three months for contributing to the delinquency, abuse or neglect of a minor. The newspaper reports Krebs then suspended some of the jail time, leaving Raymond with three months to serve behind bars and $1,000 in fines. She is to begin serving the sentence April 1.
PRISON UNREST-MISSISSIPPI
Autopsies set for 2 more inmates from Mississippi prison
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Autopsies will be done on two more inmates who died in a Mississippi prison that's under U.S. Justice Department investigation. One death occurred Thursday and the other occurred Friday at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton says there “no evidence of foul play” in either death. At least 21 inmates have died in Mississippi prisons since late December. Some of the deaths happened during outbursts of violence. Lawsuits filed on behalf of inmates say prison conditions are dangerous and inhumane. The Justice Department announced its investigation in early February.
SWAC TOURNAMENT-MISSISSIPPI
SWAC baseball tournament coming to Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — SWAC baseball is coming to Jackson. Smith Wills Stadium will play host to the Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship baseball tournament this spring. A three-year deal was signed for the stadium to host the SWAC championship, WLBT-TV reported. The tournament will be played May 13-17, with the championship game airing on an ESPN network.
BODY IN POND
Body found in Mississippi pond identified as missing man
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (AP) — Authorities in Mississippi have identified a body found weighted down in a pond as a man who's been missing for months. The Neshoba Democrat reports that 19-year-old DeMarquis Houston was identified Thursday by the state crime lab. His body was recovered about two weeks ago, after officials drained a pond and discovered the remains. Houston's mother reported him missing in October. Nine people have been charged in connection with the death. The Neshoba County Sheriff says two suspects were denied bond. Both have been charged with kidnapping and capital murder.
BUILDING CONCERNS-OXFORD
Building concerns prompt street, sidewalk closures in Oxford
City officials say structural concerns have led to some street and sidewalk closures in downtown Oxford. The Oxford Eagle reports that construction issues were discovered during a renovation project at a building on South Lamar Boulevard, creating a concern for safety. The matter has also led to discussion about the building’s future. Chef John Currence is in the midst of a renovation project to turn the building into a New Orleans-style po’boy restaurant, which would also include a rum-themed bar on the balcony. The Courthouse Square Preservation Commission is holding an emergency meeting on Friday at 9 a.m. to consider “demolition of the building.”
CAREGIVER-ABUSE
Police: Caregiver caught on camera abusing woman
GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — Video of a woman with a disability at a Mississippi assisted living facility reportedly shows her being abused by a caregiver. News outlets report 23-year-old Candaneshia Bass was arrested Thursday. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson says family members installed a nanny cam after suspecting their 61-year-old relative was being abused at the Gulfport facility. Bass is accused of stuffing a sock in the woman's mouth and then tying a scarf around her mouth to hold the sock in place. Bass is charged with simple assault on a vulnerable adult. It's unclear whether she has an attorney who could speak on her behalf.