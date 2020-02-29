Selma Interpretive Center seeing plenty of visitors

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Business is booming this weekend in Selma as close to 1,000 people gather for Sunday’s Bridge Crossing event.
Across the street from the Edmund Pettus Bridge is the Selma Interpretive Center, one of three National Park centers along the 55-mile long Selma to Montgomery Trail.
Park Ranger Theresa Hall says they have a lot more visitors than usual to their museum this weekend, but the coolest part has been watching visitors come in contact with family members of people who participated in the first march in 1965.
"When they come in and meet those people, it’s so much more meaningful. I mean the exhibits are great, the film is great, but when you’re standing there talking to an actual foot soldier it’s incredible,” said Hall.
All of the donations and money collected from their gift shop will be put back into their interpretive and educational programs.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.