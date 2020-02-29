Selma Police Dept. Security for Jubilee

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Security in downtown Selma is a top priority for Sunday’s 55th annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee.
The Selma Police Department anticipates up to 1,000-plus people to attend this year.
Surrounding agencies like the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office will be helping patrol the event. Scooters, K-9 units, drones, and golf carts will also be used for the up-most safety.
“No one’s off this weekend, our whole staff will be out. Manning the streets and being visible. We ask everyone to have a good time, enjoy the event, but please sir, please ma’am no guns and no drinking and driving,” said Selma Police Department Capt. Johnny King.
Selma police encourage guests attending the Bridge Crossing to come early to find parking and take alternate routes to prevent traffic.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.