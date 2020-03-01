Community seeks help in search of missing Walker County woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dozens gathered at city hall in Carbon Hill Saturday night to pray together for one thing.
“She is just a wonderful person and she needs to come home,” says April Herron.
51-year-old Lisa Benton Warren has been missing since Monday, leaving a family to wonder why.
“We’re just in shock, we’re really frazzled just trying to get any lead and figure out where Lisa is right now,” says Warren’s cousin Ada House.
Warren was last seen Monday morning, getting ready for the day, just like any other.
“As far as we know, she took her purse and her cell phone and just some personal items,” says House.
Warren is a type 2 diabetic, dependent on daily insulin, which is even more reason why family wants to spread the message, and show her face in as many places as possible.
“I knew Carbon Hill would come out and support us. We have a close-knit community and I knew there would be people coming out here and helping us and pray with us and just lift us up,” says House.
A table is set with pictures, showing Warren with her husband and twin daughters. Warren is a hairdresser, having cut the hair of most people there tonight, a connection strong enough to bring people together.
“She’s done a lot of things for the community with the toy drives. There wasn’t anything you couldn’t ask her to do that she wouldn’t be right there to do,” says Herron.
“We just want to get Lisa’s face in front of them, let them know how much she means to all of us and that we need her home,” says House.
Lisa Warren is approximately 5′3″ tall and weighs 165 pounds. She has short brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen at her home on 10th Avenue in Carbon Hill on February 24, 2020. If you know anything about this case, you are urged to call Carbon Hill police at 205-221-4411.
