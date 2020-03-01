First Alert: Dry Sunday, rain returns next week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The first day of March is here! Thankfully, we won’t be adding to already impressive rainfall totals today... Montgomery wrapped up with about 10″ of total rain accumulated since the beginning of February.
High pressure keeps our area quiet through Sunday; afternoon highs will soar into the upper 60s and low 70s.
A few high, cirrus clouds will filter on into our sky, but it won’t be enough to call it a completely cloudy day.
We will only continue to warm things up and then add wet weather back into the mix...
More rain? Yup... we are watching as the return of moisture to our atmosphere hits at another stretch of rainy, and even potentially stormy days. A few models are now starting to come into better agreement on where exactly our next system tracks.
As of right now, we cannot rule out the chance for a few strong and even severe storms; while there is a threat for impactful storms, we are also very much concerned about more heavy rain and how that could cause flooding problems.
An additional 1-3″ of rain is a good bet as this system swings through, perhaps more if it slows down as the latest European model suggests.
We will watch new data as it arrives, and with this new data, we’ll eventually be able to more clearly define the timing, impact and risk level associated with this system. Regardless of strong storms, it’s likely that this system will drop *more* heavy rainfall.
By Thursday, rain chances will slowly come to an end and we are back to dry conditions Friday and Saturday. Dry and seasonably mild weather is indicated for the end of the work week into next weekend!
