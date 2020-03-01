Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Veterans of America's longest war are torn as the U.S. signs a potentially historic peace accord with the Taliban in Afghanistan. For many, the U.S. is overdue in withdrawing its forces after more than 18 years of fighting. Others are wary of the Taliban, whose hard-line government the U.S.-led forces overthrew in 2001. Former Army Staff Sgt. Will Blackburn of Georgia said if the Taliban again seizes power, U.S. lives lost in the war will have been for nothing. Former Army Sgt. Michael Carrasquillo of Maryland was shot in an ambush in Afghanistan in 2005. He says peace in any form would be good.