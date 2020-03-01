Lee wins first state title in school history

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - For the first time in school history, the Lee Generals are the last team standing at the end of the boys high school basketball season. The Generals took down Mountain Brook 40-38 in the Alabama High School Athletic Association Class 7A Boys Championship.
The rematch of last year’s 7A semifinals was a good one. The Generals trailed 10-8 in after the first quarter and 21-12 at halftime, but the second half would write an entirely different story.
The Generals stormed back into the fight, closing to within three points with 5:50 to play in the third. One minute later, the deficit was cut to one. The Generals had held the Spartans scoreless for the first 3:06 of the third quarter.
But the Spartans would go on a mini run of their own, pushing back ahead 27-22 late in the third. But still, the Generals were resilient, closing the quarter on a 9-2 run to even the score as the two teams went into the final 8 minutes of play tied at 29.
With the season boiling down to this final quarter, each team stayed locked into one another. With 4:14 to play, Lee took a slight 35-34 lead before neither team would be able to find the bottom of the net for the next two minutes.
Finally, with 2:27 to play, Lee’s human highlight reel in Jamari Smith knocked down two free throws to put the Generals up three. Fast forward to 51.3 remaining in the game and the Generals were up 39-36. The Spartans were able to get a bucket with 36.1 to play to cut the Lee lead down to 39-38. A foul would send the Generals to the line where they’d get one of two free throws to fall.
Mountain Brook would get a shot at a tie or win. The Spartans dribbled across half court before seemingly every General was able to run their man off the three-point line, forcing the Spartans into a shot at the tie. Mountain Brook’s Colby Jones’ attempt would klang off the front of the rim and with it any chance of overtime in the state finals. The Lee Generals had done it. They’d conquered the mountain top, claiming the Class 7A title.
“This one here is for all the Robert E. Lee family, from day one since 1955. The ones I coached as well and the ones I lost throughout this process. This is a heartfelt moment for me. I want to thank all these guys up here that were on this team this year for their effort and their attitude. They were outstanding," said head coach Bryant Johnson.
The Generals were led by 7A State Tournament MVP Duke Miles who finished with 12 points. He was the only General in double figures scoring.
The Generals finish the season with a 33-1 record with win no. 33 being the biggest one of all.
