Alabama remains vigilant despite no confirmed coronavirus cases

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Health officials held a news conference Monday morning where they confirmed Alabama is still free of any confirmed cases of coronavirus, but authorities remain vigilant and say they’re ready if cases do appear.
ADPH has been monitoring more than 100 people who traveled to areas impacted by the virus. Ten showed symptoms but tested negative for the coronavirus.
The Alabama Department of Public Health says it’s in the planning phase for COVID-19 and has been preparing since January by working with hospitals, daycares, and nursing homes.
Officials believe Alabama’s hospitals are “well prepared” in the event the virus does spread here.
Dr. Don Williamson with the Alabama Hospital Association says hospitals train for issues like this and that employees are being further trained to avoid risk of contracting the virus. He said most who become ill won’t need hospitalization.
Williamson said there’s a system in place to quickly show hospital bed space in Alabama, and he adds the system has been tested.
Residents are urged to get the flu vaccine and be diligent with hand washing.
