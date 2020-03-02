Flags to fly at half-staff Tuesday in remembrance of March 3 tornadoes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has ordered flags to be displayed at half-staff Tuesday in honor of March 3, 2019, Day of Remembrance in the state of Alabama.
On March 3, 2019, an EF-4 and EF-2 tornado tore through Lee County. As a result of the tornadoes, 23 people were killed, 98 people were injured, 230 homes were destroyed, and 141 homes sustained major damage.
Ivey said in the aftermath of the tragedy, Lee County residents proved their strength and resiliency in rebuilding their communities.
Ivey’s directive says ten other tornadoes hit Alabama on March 3, in Autauga, Bullock, Henry, Geneva, Washington, Macon, and Barbour counties.
The flags will fly at half-staff until sunset Tuesday.
