Information sought after body found in Houston County

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after a body was found Monday morning.
According to the sheriff’s office, around 5:50 a.m. a caller told police a man was laying on the side of the roadway on U.S. 84 in Cowarts. The area is between Dothan and Ashford.
No other information has been released. The sheriff’s office is asking that residents and motorists avoid the area.
If you have any information that could help investigators, please call the Houston County Sheriff’s Office at 334-677-4808 or message the sheriff’s office Facebook page.
