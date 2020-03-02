Longtime Montgomery pastor Ed Nettles to retire

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Reverend Ed Nettles, the longtime pastor at Montgomery’s Freewill Missionary Baptist Church, says he’ll soon retire from the position he’s held for nearly 30 years.
Nettles began his ministry as Freewill on Nov. 18, 1990, and two years later became the church’s third pastor on March 29, 1992.
Under his leadership, the church has grown over the years, moving from its small building on Patrick Street to a much larger location on Hill Street where it has since undergone two additional groundbreakings for expansion.
Nettles will retire effective June 1, though he says he intends to continue his community outreach work in Montgomery.
The church is preparing for the leadership transition, naming Birmingham resident Clinton Byrd as its next pastor.
