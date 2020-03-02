Man accused of killing Kimberly officer indicted on firearms charge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A federal grand jury indicted the man accused of killing a Kimberly officer with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to the indictment, Preston Chyenne Johnson, 37, of Addison, who is prohibited from having a firearm because of prior felony convictions, is accused of unlawfully possessing an Anderson AM-15 5.56mm rifle on October 31, 2019, a Norcino Mak90 7.62mm rifle on February 4, 2020, and a Glock Model 19 9mm pistol on February 5, 2020.
“Violent convicted felons with firearms will answer to federal charges in the Northern District of Alabama,” U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town said. “We are indebted to the brave law enforcement officers who put themselves in harm’s way to ensure that this violent criminal was brought to justice.”
This case is part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice's signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws.
Johnson, 37, was arrested after officers reported finding him with a stolen car, loaded AR-15, several knives, meth, needles and other drug paraphernalia.
He was charged with receiving stolen property 1st degree, possession with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
The maximum penalty for being a felon in possession of a firearm is 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
ATF investigated the case along with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and several other local law enforcement agencies, which Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert J. Becher, Sr. is prosecuting.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.