Man convicted of capital murder in 2016 slaying of taxi driver

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The trial for a man accused of murdering a taxi driver in 2016 has ended with his conviction.
This is Howard’s second trial after the first ended in a mistrial in Sept. 2019.
According to authorities, Foreman had been shot multiple times after what appeared to be an armed robbery. His body was dumped near the intersection of Lee Road 170 and 401 in Salem.
“Mr. Foreman served his community and provided for his family driving a taxi and the defendant used that to lure Mr. Foreman to his death. He set up the ride, robbed Mr. Foreman, and murdered him. He then drove Mr. Foreman’s vehicle to Columbus where he set it on fire before going to a convenience store and buying snacks with the proceeds of the robbery,” said Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes.
Howard has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
