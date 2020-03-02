New Wetumpka High School stadium construction still on schedule

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The construction on the new Wetumpka High School football and track stadium is on schedule despite all the rainy weather this winter.
You’ll recall Wetumpka city leaders broke ground in early February. The goal is to have everything built before Wetumpka High School’s first football game in the fall.
While there was no physical work going on Monday because of the rain, Mayor Jerry Willis says he’s more than confident construction crews will meet that deadline.
'It is so organized. I’ve never seen anything like this before," the mayor said. “The lighting, the plumbing, the construction, the foundations. The footings are poured now for the buildings that are going up.”
The new stadium is being built as part of the Wetumpka Sports Complex on the Highway 14 bypass.
The mayor says the plan is to have the stadium completed by Aug 15.
