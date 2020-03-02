Off-and-on rain now through Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Rain chances have returned with a vengeance this week! Showers are moving in from the west this morning, and rain coverage will pick up as we head throughout these early hours. As a shortwave slides east, a warm front will lift north, and rain is likely for most this morning and afternoon.
Rain coverage backs off a bit this evening, and fog is a possibility tonight. Lows will be mild near 60.
A cold front arrives tomorrow, bringing the chance for more showers and possibly a few rumbles of thunder.
The front will stall somewhere near our southern counties and set us up for rounds of rain and storms Tuesday night through Thursday. Rainfall totals could add up to around 3 inches, creating a flooding risk. We’ll also watch for the potential of a few strong storms in south Alabama, though the risk looks low.
The front finally sweeps out of the area later Thursday, bringing an end to our rain chances. This will set us up for a sunny and seasonable weekend!
