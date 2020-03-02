Prattville school looks to move to new location

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A Prattville school is calling a weekend fundraiser a big success! New Hope Academy is looking for a new place to call home and the fundraiser at Chicken Salad Chick in Prattville will help with the impending move by the end of May.
School leaders say at this point they’re not sure how much money was raised.
New Hope Academy serves children with special learning needs.
The academy is currently located near Pratt Park in downtown Prattville.
New Hope Academy has 65 students with a waiting list of 25.
