Prattville school looks to move to new location

Prattville school looks to move to new location
New Hope Academy is looking for a new place to call home and their fundraiser at Chicken Salad Chick in Prattville will help with the impending move by the end of May. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Bryan Henry | March 2, 2020 at 5:56 PM CST - Updated March 2 at 6:32 PM

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A Prattville school is calling a weekend fundraiser a big success! New Hope Academy is looking for a new place to call home and the fundraiser at Chicken Salad Chick in Prattville will help with the impending move by the end of May.

School leaders say at this point they’re not sure how much money was raised.

New Hope Academy serves children with special learning needs.

The academy is currently located near Pratt Park in downtown Prattville.

New Hope Academy has 65 students with a waiting list of 25.

New Hope Academy is looking for a new place to call home and their fundraiser at Chicken Salad Chick in Prattville will help with the impending move by the end of May.
New Hope Academy is looking for a new place to call home and their fundraiser at Chicken Salad Chick in Prattville will help with the impending move by the end of May. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.