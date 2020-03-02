2020 primary election day voter guide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuesday is the primary election in Alabama. It’s also Super Tuesday where people in Alabama and several other states will be picking their choices for their party for President.
We have several stories on candidates across our area. For a look at some of those candidates, click this link.
WSFA 12 News will have live team coverage starting on Today in Alabama. Our coverage will continue throughout the day including in our 4 p.m., 5 p.m., and 6 p.m. newscasts as we have live reports from several party headquarters from some of the races for Congress and U.S. Senate in Alabama.
At 7 p.m., we’ll have results at the bottom of your tv screen, on wsfa.com, and the 12-news app. NBC News will have live election coverage starting at 7 p.m. that night. We will also be doing local cut-ins as well as updating our major local races and providing political analysis of what the voters decide.
We hope you’ll join us all day Tuesday for special coverage.
