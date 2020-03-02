Senators Warren, Klobuchar participate in Selma’s first-ever presidential forum

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Amy Klobuchar campaigned at a forum at the Wallace Community College Sunday.
This is the first-ever presidential forum to be held in Selma, on a weekend so historically known for demonstrating everyone’s right to vote in America. Several voters lined up to hear from the candidates.
“I would support any of them, but the main objective is to beat Donald Trump,” said forum attendee Janet Huffman.
Tom Steyer was originally set to speak as well, but after falling short in the primary in South Carolina Saturday he announced he was dropping from the race.
“It was kind of sad to see him speaking as eloquently as he did and with such passion," said Roy Teague, another forum attendee. "It’s too bad that wasn’t translated into the campaign.”
The forum focused on the struggle for voting rights in America and gave the candidates a chance to directly engage with voters.
