Women in Blue campaign kicks off to raise awareness about colorectal cancer

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness month and the Cancer Wellness Foundation of Central Alabama is kicking off its Women in Blue Campaign.
Colon cancer is actually the 2nd most commonly occurring cancer in women and it’s the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men and women. This year, it’s expected to cause more than 53,000 deaths, according to the American Cancer Society. \
It’s recommended everyone over 50 be screened, but if you have a family history of the disease, you may need to be screened earlier.
The Cancer Wellness Foundation kicks off its Women in Blue Campaign. Eighteen women in the area are committed to wearing the color blue every day of the month and to raise money for cancer patients in the River Region.
