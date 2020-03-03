Alabama Senate hopefuls make final case to voters

VESTAVIA, Ala. (AP) - Republican Senate candidates in Alabama have made their final pitches to voters ahead of the party primary.
Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions is trying to fend off an aggressive field of six competitors. He is reminding voters of the 20 years he served as their senator and glossing over his tumultuous service as President Donald Trump’s attorney general.
Trump repeatedly criticized his decision to recuse himself from the Russia investigation and forced him to resign.
He faces challenges from former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville and U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne. Both men argue they are stronger supporters of Trump than Sessions is.
