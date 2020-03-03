Burglary suspect hits camera with stick, shows his face

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If a Montgomery burglary suspect though he could obscure his crime - or his face - by hitting a security camera with a piece of wood, he didn’t do a very good job.
In fact, in doing so, he created a clear photo of himself for law enforcement to share. Now, they need to know his name.
The unidentified man is wanted for committing felony burglary and theft of property crimes, which Central Alabama CrimeStoppers says happened between Jan. 17 and Feb. 17.
During that span, more than $17,000 in landscaping equipment and tools were stolen from locked storage containers when the suspect/s forced their way inside the units. The incidents happened in the 6400 block of AUM Drive in Montgomery.
Security footage captured the man tampering with the camera system, though he didn’t realize he was filmed in the process.
If you can identify him, you may be eligible for a cash reward. Call 334-215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP. You can remain anonymous.
