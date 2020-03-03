District 2 candidate Jeff Coleman hopeful on election day

DOTHAN, Ala. (WSFA) - District 2 candidate Jeff Coleman hopes to feel “super” later on this Super Tuesday primary.
Coleman plans to watch the election results from The Grand on Foster in downtown Dothan.
Coleman is 54 years old, a Dothan businessman and spent $1.5 million on his campaign for Congress.
The Republican candidate is among seven candidates vying for the Republican primary in the District 2 race.
The district covers the majority of southeast Alabama.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.