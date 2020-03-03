First Alert: More heavy rain, a few storms will continue to impact Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a day of on and off showers, Alabama is in for yet another round of rain today. We are waking up isolated activity, but coverage is expected to ramp up as the day progresses... patchy areas of fog could also develop in a few areas, so keep that in mind as you head out for your AM commute.
It’s a mild morning with temperatures will drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s...
A cold front arrives today, bringing the chance for more showers and possibly a few rumbles of thunder.
For Election Day, your lowest rain coverage will come late in the afternoon and into the early evening.
Still, even at that time, there will be some scattered showers around the state, so an umbrella will be a good electoral decision.
The front will stall somewhere near our southern counties and set us up for rounds of rain and storms Tuesday night through Thursday; rainfall totals could exceed three inches in spots, creating a flooding risk.
We’ll also watch for the potential of a few strong storms in far south Alabama, along the Florida state line... although the risk looks very low, it’s still something we will be monitoring.
The front finally sweeps out of the area later Thursday, bringing an end to our rain chances. This will set us up for a sunny and seasonable weekend!
