First Alert: On and off wet weather continues to impact parts of Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After an active morning, our threat for severe weather has dismissed across central Alabama. A large cluster of thunderstorms pushed through and has weaken significantly, and now want is left over is isolated pockets of rain.
As of 10am, there is no active Tornado Watch.
Expect on and off waves of rain through much of the day. It won’t rain all day, but alternating intervals of wet and dry weather are likely today.
On this day last year, Alabama was impacted by a handful of storms...
Thankfully, today’s severe weather did not cause an major damage across our viewing area.
For the rest of your Election Day, the lowest rain coverage will come late in the afternoon and into the early evening.
Still, even at that time, there will be some scattered showers around the state, so an umbrella will be a good electoral decision.
The front will stall somewhere near our southern counties and set us up for rounds of rain and storms Tuesday night through Thursday; rainfall totals could exceed three inches in spots, creating a flooding risk.
We’ll also watch for the potential of a few strong storms in far south Alabama, along the Florida state line... although the risk looks very low, it’s still something we will be monitoring.
The front finally sweeps out of the area later Thursday, bringing an end to our rain chances. This will set us up for a sunny and seasonable weekend!
