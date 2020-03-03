Fox Factory Holding: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

BRASELTON, Ga. (AP) _ Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $22.5 million.
On a per-share basis, the Braselton, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 58 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 65 cents per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.
The vehicle suspension maker posted revenue of $185.9 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $93 million, or $2.38 per share. Revenue was reported as $751 million.
For the current quarter ending in April, Fox Factory Holding expects its per-share earnings to range from 55 cents to 60 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $182 million to $190 million for the fiscal first quarter.
Fox Factory Holding expects full-year earnings in the range of $3 to $3.10 per share, with revenue ranging from $881 million to $906 million.
Fox Factory Holding shares have decreased 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $60.69, a decline of slightly more than 5% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FOXF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FOXF