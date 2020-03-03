Gov. Ivey signs bill regulating city occupational taxes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has signed a bill into law that will regulate occupational taxes in the state.
The new law requires municipalities to go through the state legislature before instituting or raising an occupational tax.
About two dozen Alabama municipalities already have an occupational tax. The bill states occupational taxes enacted before Feb. 1 could stay in place. The Montgomery City Council passed a 1 percent occupational tax on Feb. 18.
The governor’s press secretary, Gina Maiola, said the governor had a “great conversation” with Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed, and she understands the challenges city leaders face.
“However, the governor has also heard from many of the thousands of state employees who live in neighboring communities but work in Montgomery,” Maiola said in an email. “They are equally passionate about the feeling that they are being punished with a higher tax, yet don’t have either a voice or a vote on this matter.”
Maiola said state employees also argue they spend money in Montgomery by doing things like shopping, dining and visiting doctors.
Last month, Reed called the bill “legislative overreach in its purest form.” Reed said the revenue from the occupational tax would support first responders.
We have reached out to Reed’s office for reaction to the governor’s decision.
