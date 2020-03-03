Jill Biden makes campaign stop in Montgomery on the eve of Super Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Super Tuesday is less than 24 hours away, and Dr. Jill Biden made a campaign stop in Montgomery Monday night on behalf of her husband and former Vice President Joe Biden.
Biden pulled ahead in the polls after the primary election in South Carolina this past weekend, and he is trying to capitalize on that Tuesday. Together the couple is teaming up in hopes that Biden will be the one to take on Trump in November.
Former Second Lady Jill Biden had Montgomery on their feet Monday night. She is traveling to several Super Tuesday states, and Montgomery is the last city before the big day.
"Tomorrow we are going to have a great Super Tuesday," said Biden
She talked about her husband’s unwavering strength during their son Beau’s death from brain cancer in 2015, and how that same strength will translate during his presidency.
"Joe believes that we can continue, that we are capable to reaching our highest ideals. That our best days are still ahead of us. His faith is unshakable," said Biden.
She also discussed Joe Biden’s goals to build on the Affordable Care Act and bring down the cost of prescription drugs. She also talked about her husband’s stance on gun laws.
"Finally someone is standing up to the NRA and keeping our schools and our children safe," said Biden.
Her message translated to the Joe Biden supporters in attendance.
"Very inspired," said attendee Lula Henry Thompson. "He definitely is the change we need."
Ahead of Tuesday’s big primary election, Biden left viewers with a reminder.
“One ballot can win an election," she said. "It only takes one person to stand up for what is right. Will you be that person? Will you stand up now? Will you vote for my husband Joe Biden?”
Tuesday, Jill Biden will travel to Oklahoma City and then San Diego, California to continue campaigning. Tuesday night, Joe Biden is rallying in Dallas, Texas.
