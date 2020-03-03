Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's top health official says the state can now run its own tests for the new coronavirus, and the number of infections is likely to rise as more people get tested. Dr. Cara Christ said Monday that Arizona has no new confirmed cases of the disease, but there is one test pending. She says Arizona can now test up to 450 samples a day for COVID-19 without sending samples to federal labs. She says new guidance for who should be tested means more tests will be conducted and more people will be found to have the disease.