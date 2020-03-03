Limestone County bridge collapse injures driver

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A bridge collapse in Limestone County injured a driver Tuesday morning.
The collapse happened on Dupree Hollow Road. The road is closed at this time.
An official with the Limestone County Commission says that a bus made it over the bridge before it collapsed.
The official says a driver behind the bus wasn’t so lucky. We are told that driver was taken to the hospital, we don’t know how seriously she was injured.
The cause of the collapse wasn’t released.
WAFF 48 News has a crew headed to the scene.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.