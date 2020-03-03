Mini economic boom underway along Hwy. 231 in Wetumpka

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Highway 231 in Wetumpka has always had an ‘avenue’ of potential, wide-open spaces with a four-lane highway.
Dr. Rocky Lyons saw what could be three years ago. Lyons is one of three people betting on a new three-story River Region Medical Center to help ignite the boom even more; a $10 million investment with a $10 million payroll.
“We have room there, room to expand and room to grow and the traffic flow is very high there,” said Dr. Lyons.
The medical center is set up to open by the end of May. Not far behind? More construction next door on the very same plot of land.
“There on that corner before you get to them at the entrance to Lowe’s you have ALDI’s in which all their paperwork is done, all their permits have been purchased. Jack’s will be built on that corner,” said Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis.
Add it all up and you’re talking a total investment in the neighborhood $30 million in a half-mile stretch of Highway 231.
And up the road the new Popeyes is taking shape and what used to be the Wells Fargo Bank will soon become the new Wetumpka Police Department.
“We’re just a few days from opening that,” said Mayor Willis.
“The seeds were already planted, so you could see it,” Dr. Lyons said.
“Good times are coming our way,” according to the mayor.
Good times coming their way with a strong economic pulse. Mayor Willis says the city started planning for this type of growth some 20 years ago with underground sewer lines.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.