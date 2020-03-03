Permanent memorial planned in honor of Lee County tornado victims

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - This time one year ago strong storms were pounding Alabama. Two tornadoes touched down in Lee County, March 3, 2019. One, a massive EF-4, hit the Beauregard community, taking 23 lives.
One year later, on the anniversary of the storm, the community remembers the lives lost as they work to recover and rebuild. Several events will be held throughout the day to remember the lives of those lost during the storms.
“It was a difficult day and when I look back and remember, it was emotional," said Chirs Darden with the National Weather Service. "Obviously we do our best to get warnings, to get the information out, get the forecast so people know the storms are coming, but when we hear the reports of damage coming in it affects us. We have people here that are from Alabama. We grew up here, we have an individual that’s from Lee County - grew up in Smiths Station, so when the reports come in it hits us personally.”
“It doesn’t seem like a year to me, but to those who lost loved ones and their homes I’m sure it seems like an eternity right now, so we still think about them every day, we still pray for them. It’s still heartbreaking," said Lee County Emergency Management Agency Director Rita Smith.
At 5 p.m. Tuesday, a scheduled groundbreaking ceremony for a permanent memorial for the victims at Providence Baptist Church.
At 6 p.m., a night of remembrance as part of a special church service. WSFA 12 News will live stream the service.
Gov. Kay Ivey issued a proclamation Tuesday in which she ordered all flags to be displayed at half-staff in remembrance of the victims and encouraged that “all citizens reflect upon the memory of those who were lost.”
At 2:03 Tuesday afternoon - the time the tornado hit Lee County - we shared a video on our WSFA 12 News Facebook honoring the 23 victims.
