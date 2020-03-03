Some universities in Alabama suspend study abroad activity

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some universities in Alabama are suspending study abroad programs.
Auburn University is recalling all of its travel abroad students and suspending all official international travel for students, faculty and staff until further notice given the global outbreak of COVID-19. Auburn officials say they are following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Likewise, Troy University has suspended all study abroad activity until further notice. In cases where trips were organized through third-party travel providers, the university says it is working with those businesses to mitigate impact to students.
Auburn University at Montgomery will also suspend study abroad activity. The university will continue to closely monitor updates and follow guidance from such agencies as the CDC, the Alabama Department of Public Health and the U.S. Department of State.
Troy strongly discourages students from traveling abroad independently to countries with widespread or sustained community transmission of COVID-19, and Auburn and AUM are urging caution for those planning to travel abroad during spring break.
The Alabama Department of Public Health has been preparing for any possible cases of COVID-19 in the state since early January. ADPH has monitored around 100 people who traveled to China, and less than 10 showed symptoms and tested negative for the virus.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.