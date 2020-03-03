Trinity School names new head football coach

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Trinity Wildcats have named a new head football coach, and he’s no stranger. Trinity Presbyterian School says Granger Shook is coming back to his alma mater.
Shook graduated from Trinity in 2004 and was on the 2003 football and 2004 soccer state championship teams.
The Montgomery private school says their new coach is a former 4-year college football starter with over 10 years of collegiate and high school coaching experience. He has coached under Mike Turk at Huntingdon College and Rush Propst at Colquitt County High School.
Granger comes to Trinity from 7A Prattville High School where he has served as the Assistant Head Coach, Defensive Coordinator, and Head Strength and Conditioning Coach since 2015.
The new coach will be introduced to the student body Wednesday morning. He’ll officially join the Wildcats on March 23.
