30-35% voter turnout expected in Tuesday primary

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - About 1.3 million Alabama voters will cast their ballots at the polls, according to Secretary of State John Merrill.
This comes as several presidential candidates and statewide offices will be on the ballot.
Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat is up for grabs. There are seven Republican candidates on the primary in March.
This includes Congressman Bradley Byrne, Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville, State Rep. Arnold Mooney, businessman Stanley Adair, and Ruth Page Nelson.
The nominee will face Democratic Sen. Doug Jones in the general election.
Other races include voting for an Associate Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court. Current Republican Justice Greg Shaw wants to keep his seat while Republican state senator Cam Ward is challenging him for it. There is not a Democrat in the race for associate justice.
Voters will also see Amendment 1 on the ballot.
If approved, it would make the state’s elected school board an appointed position by the governor and one that is confirmed by the state senate.
Supporters say it will allow for accountability and improve education scores. Others say the people should continue to elect those board members.
The polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
