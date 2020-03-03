Woman sought after car theft in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman is wanted in Montgomery County in connection with a theft investigation.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department has issued first-degree theft of property warrants for Cassie Ellis. Ellis, 34, is accused of stealing a gray 2010 Honda Accord.
Investigators advise the vehicle is valued in excess of $2,500.
Anyone with information regarding the location of Ellis is asked to call police or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.
