Alabama AG reacts to campaign seeking halt of inmate’s execution

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is pushing back against some calls to halt an execution that’s set for Thursday.
Marshall reacted to a campaign to stop the execution of death row inmate Nathaniel Woods, who was convicted for his role in a 2004 shooting that left three Birmingham police officers dead.
“There is a last-minute movement afoot to ‘save’ cop-killer Nathaniel Woods from his just punishment,” Marshall said. “The message of that movement is encapsulated by the headline of a press release sent out today, which declared: ‘Surrendered and Innocent Man Set to Die’," the AG stated.
He explained that there were “two falsehoods and one truth” in the headline, adding his belief that “surrendered” and “innocent” don’t apply to Woods, but that the mention of him being “set to die” was accurate.
“Nathaniel Woods was correctly found guilty and sentenced to death by a jury of his peers, and that sentence is set to be carried out tomorrow; that is, justice is set to be carried out tomorrow,” Marshall stated.
The son of civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr., as well as Woods’ family members, are asking Gov. Kay Ivey to stop the execution.
Woods and co-defendant Kerry Spencer were convicted of capital murder, though Woods didn’t pull the trigger.
Marshall contends Woods’ “directly caused the deaths of three policemen and injury to another” and that "the only injustice in the case of Nathaniel Woods is that which was inflicted on those four policemen that terrible day in 2004.”
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.