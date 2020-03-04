ALEA: Prattville man arrested after causing crash while fleeing authorities

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Prattville man has been arrested after authorities say he fled a traffic stop.
According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Trooper Michael Carswell, at around 1 p.m. state troopers stopped Angelo Jahmal Jones II, 26, on I-65 near Cobbs Ford Road in Elmore County. Jones reportedly fled the scene and hit a vehicle at the Cobbs Ford Road exit ramp.
Carswell said the other motorists involved in the crash received minor injuries.
Carswell said Jones was arrested on charges including attempting to elude, first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, leaving the scene of an accident with injury, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He also has numerous other traffic charges against him.
Carswell said first-degree marijuana possession, leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, and attempting to elude are all felony charges.
Jones was taken to the Elmore County Jail after his arrest.
Jones is a part-time employee of WSFA. This matter is being handled internally as management doesn’t publicly discuss personnel matters.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.