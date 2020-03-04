AUM falls in first GSC Tournament action

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WSFA) - The Auburn University at Montgomery Warhawks men’s basketball team fell in its first-ever action in the Gulf South Conference basketball tournament.
The Warhawks competed in the quarterfinals Tuesday against Lee University and lost 81-57.
Darrion Taylor led the scoring effort for AUM, recording 15 points and 6 rebounds.
The Lee Flames jumped out to a 16-2 lead over the first five minute of action and didn’t look back. The Flames got 25 points from Ryan Montgomery and 20 points from Parker Suedekum.
The Warhawks end their season with a 15-14 record, making the conference tournament in their first season of eligibility.
