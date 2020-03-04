Biden, Trump easily win presidential primaries in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden have easily won their party’s presidential primaries in Alabama.
Trump had an insurmountable lead over the only other candidate on the GOP primary ballot, former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld.
And Biden carried the state on Super Tuesday after a weekend appearance for an event commemorating the 55th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday” in Selma.
Rep. Mo Brooks also turned back a underfunded challenger to win the Republican nomination for the District 5 congressional seat of north Alabama.
Alabama voters also defeated a proposal to abolish the elected, eight-member state school board and replace it with an appointed commission.
