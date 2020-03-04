Close race for second place in District 2 GOP primary

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Republican primary for Alabama’s District 2 congressional seat is headed for a runoff.
It was a big night for Jeff Coleman in Dothan. Coleman made his first attempt at public office a memorable one by winning enough votes to make it to the runoff in the second congressional district.
“This is the first time I’ve done this. I am not a politician. I’m a businessman, so we’re very encouraged and inspired by the results tonight,” Coleman said. “When you have a 7-person field with the win with the margin we won with tonight, we’re just going to carry that momentum in the 30-day runoff. We’re very encouraged and inspired. We got a huge outpouring support in my hometown and we’re ready to go back to work.”
Behind Coleman, the space between Barry Moore and Jessica Taylor is a close. Following Tuesday’s count, Taylor ended up 755 votes behind Moore.
Taylor says she is not ready to concede since the votes are so close. Her campaign told WSFA 12 News they will be going to the probate office Wednesday morning to see the total counts for the race broken down.
Regardless of the results, she says she is proud of the conservative values she has shared.
"We are excited to see what comes when we can find out these last ballot boxes, what the final total is, but regardless we feel fantastic about this campaign,” Taylor said. “Having never runned for office and coming as close as we have now has been fantastic. Getting to go and talk about our conservative values across the country and having started the conservative squad has been a fantastic experience so thank you all so much.”
Moore believes he’s the best fit for the job.
“I was the only veteran in the race, the only one that’s served our country. I am the only trump delegate running. I was the first in the nation to endorse him. I term-limited myself. I walked away from guaranteed reelection in the Alabama House of Representatives to come back to the private sector," Moore said.
We will continue to watch for updates on this race and will bring you the latest on-air and online.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.