Harvey-Hall wins democratic nomination for District 2; GOP runoff ahead

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Retired educator Phyllis Harvey-Hall secured the democratic nomination for U.S. House District 2 Tuesday with a defeat over Nathan Mathis.
Republican Jeff Coleman will face either Barry Moore or Jessica Taylor in a runoff on March 31. Moore and Taylor were locked in a tight race for second place Tuesday night.
“We’re very encouraged,” Coleman said. “This is the first time I’ve done this. I’ve never run for elected public office. I’m a businessman not a politician, so we are encouraged and we are inspired with the results tonight.”
Taylor addressed her supporters Tuesday night in Prattville:
Harvey-Hall will face the eventual Republican candidate in the Nov. 3 general election.
Republican U.S. Rep. Martha Roby has held the District 2 seat since 2010. Last summer, Roby announced she would not seek re-election.
