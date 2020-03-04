Harvey-Hall wins democratic nomination for District 2; GOP runoff ahead

Jeff Coleman speaks about going to runoff
By WSFA Staff | March 3, 2020 at 10:44 PM CST - Updated March 3 at 11:52 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Retired educator Phyllis Harvey-Hall secured the democratic nomination for U.S. House District 2 Tuesday with a defeat over Nathan Mathis.

Republican Jeff Coleman will face either Barry Moore or Jessica Taylor in a runoff on March 31. Moore and Taylor were locked in a tight race for second place Tuesday night.

“We’re very encouraged,” Coleman said. “This is the first time I’ve done this. I’ve never run for elected public office. I’m a businessman not a politician, so we are encouraged and we are inspired with the results tonight.”

[FULL ELECTION RESULTS]

Taylor addressed her supporters Tuesday night in Prattville:

Harvey-Hall will face the eventual Republican candidate in the Nov. 3 general election.

Republican U.S. Rep. Martha Roby has held the District 2 seat since 2010. Last summer, Roby announced she would not seek re-election.

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.