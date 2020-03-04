Emerald Mountain Expressway may close again Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Emerald Mountain Expressway may have to close again, just a week after reopening.
Officials said the closure could come Thursday evening due to rising water levels.
The most recent closure happened on Feb. 19 because of torrential rains that caused the Tallapoosa River to lap over the roadway, flooding the expressway and Dozier Road. It reopened after repairs were made on Feb. 25.
