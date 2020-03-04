First Alert: Wet Wednesday with more showers, storms expected

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you thought today was busy and filled with rain, just wait for today. Not only is our Wednesday expected to be wetter thanks to more widespread rain, but there will also still be a low-end threat for some stronger thunderstorms during the first half of the day.
The cold front responsible for all the showers and storms will stall somewhere near the Florida Panhandle, and a shortwave trough will slide eastward... this will set us up for multiple rounds of rain and storms today through tomorrow.
Rainfall totals could exceed three inches in spots, creating a flooding risk.
With all the expected rain, our entire coverage area is under a Flash Flood Watch until Thursday.
We’ll also watch for the potential of a few strong storms, so on top of the Flash Flood Watch, we also have both a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for central Alabama and a Tornado Watch for our southwestern counties through the late morning.
Where the risk resides is dependent on where a warm front stalls, which looks to favor the Florida Panhandle over Alabama. Therefore, the risk looks very low for us, but it’s still something we will be monitoring.
The front finally sweeps out of the area later Thursday, bringing an end to our rain chances. This will set us up for a sunny and seasonable weekend!
