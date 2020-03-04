Gov. Ivey reacts to defeat of school board amendment

GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey spoke on the massive defeat of Amendment One during Tuesday’s election.
Amendment One was the only constitutional amendment on the ballot during the Super Tuesday primary. Had it passed it would have allowed Ivey to appoint members to the State Board of Education rather than having them elected.
Nearly half-a-million, or 75 percent, of voters voted “No” to the proposed amendment.
The governor spoke to WSFA 12 News after celebrating the 50th anniversary for Bates House Of Turkey in Greenville Wednesday morning.
“Well, I’m disappointed in the vote turnout. My goals are still the same - is to improve education and I look forward to working with the elected school board. I’ll be at the meeting on March 12 and we’ll move forward. There is still a lot to do. Our scores are at rock bottom. I can’t be satisfied with 52nd in math," said Ivey.
The amendment faced brutal criticism from many teachers and public school administrators.
