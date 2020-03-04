Hall signs second 10-day contract with Pistons

DETROIT (WSFA) - Former Luverne Tiger Donta Hall is staying on with the Detroit Pistons a little while longer. Tuesday, the ball club announced they were signing Hall to a second 10-day contract.
Hall made his NBA debut with the team a week ago against the Denver Nuggets in which he recorded 4 points and 4 rebounds in 15 minutes.
Hall has appeared in three games and is averaging nearly 4 rebounds per game in close to 14 minutes.
Last week following his first game action, it was reported by one of the Detroit Pistons writers that Hall could figure into the future plans for the Pistons. His head coach Dwane Casey raved about his play on the floor.
