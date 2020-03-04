Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego is calling for a shared regional response to surging homelessness and lack of affordable housing in and around Phoenix. She says more money and longer term solutions are needed to tackle what she says is “a crisis situation.” Gallego on Tuesday proposed to add $3 million to the $20 million the city already spends each year on the problems of homelessness and too little affordable housing. She said other cities, Maricopa County and the state should also help more. She says she will ask the City Council on Wednesday to join her in asking city staff for an expanded plan to address homelessness.