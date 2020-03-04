Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

WATKINSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A small plane has crashed in Georgia's Oconee County. Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a single-engine airplane crash about 5 p.m. Tuesday. There's no word on whether anyone was killed or injured. Sheriff Scott Berry declined to comment about the status of the person or persons inside the aircraft. In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said there were “secondary explosions” where the plane went down in some woods west of Watkinsville. Officials said air traffic controllers lost contact with the plane while it was over Oconee County. The Federal Aviation Administration says the plane took off from the Columbia Metropolitan Airport in South Carolina and was headed to the Tuscaloosa National Airport in Alabama.