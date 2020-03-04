Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

VOTING MACHINES-GEORGIA
Georgia county ditches new voting machines for paper ballots
ATLANTA (AP) — Election officials in a Georgia county have voted to switch from the state's new voting machines to hand-marked paper ballots amid concerns about ballot secrecy. Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections Chair Jesse Evans confirmed that the board voted 3-2 Tuesday to approve the switch for the presidential primary election. Evans wrote that the board found it “impracticable to use the new electronic voting system to meet the state and federal legal requirements” that it “protect absolute ballot secrecy while allowing sufficient monitoring of the ballot marking devices in use." The primary is the first time Georgia's new voting machines and election management system are being used statewide. Early voting began Monday for the March 24 contest.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA
Health officials: Plane passengers in virus case not at risk
ATLANTA (AP) — Health officials say passengers who flew on a jet with a Georgia man who later tested positive for the COVID-19 virus were never screened based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At a Tuesday news briefing, local health officials said the 56-year-old Fulton County man had traveled to Atlanta from Milan, Italy, on Feb. 22 and didn’t show symptoms of the disease until a few days after his flight. They say screenings weren't done because the man wasn't showing symptoms at the time he landed in Atlanta. Georgia this week became the 12th U.S. state to report confirmed coronavirus infections after the man and his son tested positive.
SPORTS GAMBLING
Sports franchises favor proposal to legalize sports betting
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta's major sports franchises are among those backing a state Senate bill that would legalize sports betting. Opponents say legalized sports betting would be addictive and corrosive. The Senate Regulated Industries Committee on Tuesday held a hearing on Senate Bill 403. It would let people bet on professional, college and Olympic sports, but not horse racing. People could bet from their phones anywhere in the state. The bill seeks to limit bettors to those 21 and older. Republican Sen Burt Jones of Jackson argues Georgia should legalize sports gambling because people are already betting illegally.
STRANGLED WOMAN-SENTENCE
Man sentenced to life in prison for strangling woman
VILLA RICA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man convicted of strangling a woman, dumping her body and stealing her car was sentenced to life in prison. Eric Jackson Greene was sentenced Tuesday to life without the possibility of parole for the death of 55-year-old Sheila Bryant. Greene was also sentenced to 10 years for stealing Bryant's car. Bryant's body was found on the side of the road in January 2019. Investigators say she was strangled. Paulding County deputies pulled Greene over in Bryant's car two weeks later. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant but had been considered a person of interest in Bryant's death. Greene was convicted last month of malice murder, felony murder and theft by taking.
HACKING ALLEGATIONS-GEORGIA
Report: No proof of Dem hacking claim by Georgia Gov. Kemp
ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia attorney general’s office says in a newly released report that an investigation found there's no foundation to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s allegations that Democrats sought to hack the state’s voter registration system before his contentious 2018 election. Kemp, who was secretary of state at the time, narrowly beat Democrat Stacey Abrams in the race. Monday's report by Senior Assistant Attorney General Laura Pfister says the Georgia Bureau of Investigation conducted a thorough investigation, and that no evidence of a crime was found. She recommended that the case file be closed.
SURPRISE MEDICAL BILLS
Georgia House joins push to limit surprise medical bills
ATLANTA (AP) — Lawmakers in Georgia are broadly backing a measure to keep patients from receiving unexpected medical bills. The House voted 164-4 on Tuesday for House Bill 888. It would require insurers in many cases to pay for care by a doctor or at a hospital that is not within their network of medical providers. It also would limit patient liability for any costs. The Senate already unanimously passed its version of the same bill. One chamber can now ratify the other's action and send the measure to Gov. Brian Kemp to be signed into law. The Republican Kemp is supporting the effort.
SMALL PLANE CRASH
Single-engine plane crashes in Georgia's Oconee County
WATKINSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A small plane has crashed in Georgia's Oconee County. Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a single-engine airplane crash about 5 p.m. Tuesday. There's no word on whether anyone was killed or injured. Sheriff Scott Berry declined to comment about the status of the person or persons inside the aircraft. In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said there were “secondary explosions” where the plane went down in some woods west of Watkinsville. Officials said air traffic controllers lost contact with the plane while it was over Oconee County. The Federal Aviation Administration says the plane took off from the Columbia Metropolitan Airport in South Carolina and was headed to the Tuscaloosa National Airport in Alabama.
ELECTION RULES
Georgia Senate panel OKs change to voting booth requirements
ATLANTA (AP) — A bill that would give county election officials in Georgia flexibility to decide how many voting machines they’ll need for elections likely to have a lower turnout is moving quickly at the state Capitol. The bill was approved by the Senate Ethics Committee on Tuesday, days after being introduced. It’s sponsored by Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Macon. Several citizens and voting rights advocates expressed opposition to the plan during public testimony. It could soon move to the full state Senate for more debate. The bill would also force counties to make changes if voters face wait times of more than an hour.